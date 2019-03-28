Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Stake Lowered by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,876 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $33,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 39,210 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $704,603.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $913,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

