Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.32 Billion

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report $8.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.23 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $6.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $34.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.81 billion to $34.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.63 billion to $36.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.39.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $24,849,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $3,816,897.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,252,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,289 shares of company stock worth $34,274,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 633.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $263.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $360.88. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

