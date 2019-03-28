Northland Power Inc. (NPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.03.

A number of research firms have commented on NPI. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.50 to C$27.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Northland Power stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,091. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 514.42, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.91 and a twelve month high of C$26.21.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$380.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 2.1600001838298 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. It generates electricity from thermal, wind, solar, hydro, and biomass power plants. As of September 24, 2018, the company owned or had a net economic interest in power producing facilities with a total capacity of approximately 2,029 megawatts.

