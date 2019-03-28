Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $29,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 202.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 106,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $4,897,898.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,924,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William R. Harker sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $101,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 96.42%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

