North American Construction Group (NOA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

NOA opened at C$15.60 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$6.53 and a 1 year high of C$17.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.85, for a total transaction of C$85,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,061,364.65. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.75 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,314,674.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $387,613.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

