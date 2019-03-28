Nordex (NDX1) Given a €9.60 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) received a €9.60 ($11.16) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.11% from the company’s previous close.

NDX1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.96 ($12.74).

NDX1 opened at €14.57 ($16.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79. Nordex has a 1-year low of €6.86 ($7.98) and a 1-year high of €13.63 ($15.85).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

