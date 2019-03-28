Nordex (NDX1) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDX1 has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.96 ($12.74).

Get Nordex alerts:

NDX1 opened at €14.55 ($16.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.77. Nordex has a 12 month low of €6.86 ($7.98) and a 12 month high of €13.63 ($15.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.