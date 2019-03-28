Nordea Investment Management AB Has $71.52 Million Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413,759 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Metlife were worth $71,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,555,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,118,000 after acquiring an additional 853,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Metlife by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,981,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Metlife by 4,191.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,828,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,344,000 after acquiring an additional 856,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,458,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,475,000 after buying an additional 947,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 59,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,567. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. Metlife’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

