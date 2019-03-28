Nordea Investment Management AB Has $61.23 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 293.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,755 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Occidental Petroleum worth $61,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 30,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 670,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,134,000 after acquiring an additional 139,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.31. 27,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,517. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Cowen began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nordea Investment Management AB Has $61.23 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/nordea-investment-management-ab-has-61-23-million-stake-in-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.