Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 29,735 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $51,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $104.83. The stock had a trading volume of 133,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.25. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $107.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 29,735 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/nordea-investment-management-ab-buys-29735-shares-of-american-water-works-company-inc-awk.html.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.