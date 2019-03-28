Nokia Oyj (NOK) Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 569,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Nokia Oyj worth $29,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nokia Oyj (NOK) Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/nokia-oyj-nok-holdings-reduced-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.