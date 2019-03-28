Noble Financial Analysts Give Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) a $3.00 Price Target

Noble Financial set a $3.00 price target on Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th.

TRCH stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRCH. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 193.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,471,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma.

