Noble Financial Analysts Give Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) a $3.00 Price Target

Noble Financial set a $3.00 price target on Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th.
TRCH stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.98.
Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma.
