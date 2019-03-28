Nlight (LASR) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Nlight (NASDAQ: LASR) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nlight to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nlight and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 1 4 4 1 2.50 Nlight Competitors 2120 6984 12268 717 2.52

Nlight presently has a consensus price target of $29.22, indicating a potential upside of 33.99%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.49%. Given Nlight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nlight is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nlight and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $191.36 million $13.94 million 68.16 Nlight Competitors $3.43 billion $784.58 million 19.39

Nlight’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. Nlight is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight 7.28% 8.37% 6.55% Nlight Competitors -49.61% 1.48% 3.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nlight beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

