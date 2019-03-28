Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Tops $0.0159 on Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $778,438.00 and approximately $3,025.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00414079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.01587128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00229226 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006663 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001228 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,827,169 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.