Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) to post sales of $237.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.56 million. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp posted sales of $173.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.21 million to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million.

Several research analysts have commented on NINE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.79 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

NINE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. 15,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,200. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $40.39.

In other Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp news, insider David Crombie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 36.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 70.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 95.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

