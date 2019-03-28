Nike Inc (NKE) Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Nike by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 145,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,064,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 65.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $12,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,276,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.62 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

