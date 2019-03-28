Newmont Mining (NEM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.40 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Shares of Newmont Mining stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Newmont Mining has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Mining will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $122,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,448.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,644. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,212,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,587,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 219,137 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,051,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,056,000 after purchasing an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.