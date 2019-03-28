Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Newfield Exploration worth $24,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 4th quarter worth $35,288,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,544,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,111 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 649,022 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,036,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 567,977 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth $14,791,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

NFX stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

