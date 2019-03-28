New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Federal Signal Co. (FSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Federal Signal worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.43. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.10 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,492,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

