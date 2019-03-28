New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MicroStrategy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 110.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

MSTR stock opened at $143.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 0.55. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $151.23.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $131.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.42 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

