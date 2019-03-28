New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Kearny Financial worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,531,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 341,693 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,596,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 274,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,098,000 after acquiring an additional 212,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 141,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 109,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $97,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Montanaro sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,289 shares of company stock valued at $213,730. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.46. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

