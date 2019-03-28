New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) insider Michael David Barnard purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,720 ($7,474.19).

Shares of LON NCA opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Thursday.

Get New Century AIM VCT alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA) Insider Purchases £5,720 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/new-century-aim-vct-plc-nca-insider-purchases-5720-in-stock.html.

About New Century AIM VCT

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.