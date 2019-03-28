NEM Price Hits $0.0519 (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Coinsuper, Kryptono and Indodax. NEM has a market capitalization of $467.29 million and $12.80 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Liquid, COSS, Livecoin, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, OKEx, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, CoinTiger, Zaif, Kryptono, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Bitbns, Crex24, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, Iquant, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Indodax and B2BX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.