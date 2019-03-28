Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a mkt perform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nektar Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 3.09. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $108.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 57.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $679,577.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $152,264.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,824 shares of company stock worth $10,249,993. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

