Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Teleflex (TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “TFX is changing its product categories and segments and we have updated our revenue model to reflect the changes. While we are maintaining our prior total revenue and EPS estimates, we are publishing our estimates for the new product categories and segments. We view RePlas as potential sources of upside to TFX’s 2019 guidance and we reiterate our Strong Buy rating.””

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $287.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $299.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $305.92.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.01. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.52, for a total value of $1,162,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,930. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

