Nectar (NEC) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Nectar has a market cap of $18.71 million and $5,073.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00005569 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $50.98 and $7.50. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00038871 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00154812 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002654 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

