Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 338 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in James River Group by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in James River Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 1,221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.09). James River Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Compass Point started coverage on James River Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other James River Group news, insider Michael E. Crow sold 7,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $285,603.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

