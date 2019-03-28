Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $239.41 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $180.94 and a 1-year high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,179. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

