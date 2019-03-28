Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $543,000 Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 81,021 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 350,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,405,000.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $543,000 Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/natixis-advisors-l-p-has-543000-position-in-imperial-oil-ltd-imo.html.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.