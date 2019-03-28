National Pension Service Has $19.61 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,372 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.41 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

