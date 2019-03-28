National Pension Service Buys 8,507 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of First Republic Bank worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 706,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,421,000 after buying an additional 73,818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,345,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 207,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 33,673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

FRC opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $810.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.64.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

