National Pension Service Buys 23,301 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. UBS Group began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

