National Pension Service Acquires 5,322 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.45.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $604,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,693.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $199.52 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $217.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

