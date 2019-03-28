Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.73. 1,007,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 821,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.69% and a negative return on equity of 101.03%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,619,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 2,545,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,542,700 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 467,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 256,332 shares in the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Shares Down 6.8%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/nabriva-therapeutics-nbrv-shares-down-6-8.html.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.