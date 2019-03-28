Mutual Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $846,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,142. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

