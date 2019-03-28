Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,703.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

TMHC opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $39,119.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/mutual-advisors-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-taylor-morrison-home-corp-tmhc.html.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.