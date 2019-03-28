Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 22,242.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,955.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,934,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,708 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.73 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.98.

Shares of SNV opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

