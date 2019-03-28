Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 86,325 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $429.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Olympic Steel news, CEO Richard T. Marabito purchased 5,320 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,814.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

