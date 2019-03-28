Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 12,170 Crane Co. (CR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crane by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Crane by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

In other Crane news, VP James A. Lavish sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $437,441.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 55,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $4,685,408.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,149 shares of company stock worth $6,026,127. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.96 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

