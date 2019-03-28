Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $914,000 in ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $40,359,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

ICUI opened at $234.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.75. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $210.94 and a 12-month high of $321.70.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.31, for a total value of $1,225,899.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $363,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,241 shares of company stock worth $1,932,712 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

