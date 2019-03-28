Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $862,000 in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 202,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,045,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,296 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $260.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.02 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

