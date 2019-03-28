Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 126.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 37.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 743,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 200,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 312,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 1,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,560. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

