MTS Systems (MTSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MTS Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $967.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.78 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MTS Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,521,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MTS Systems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MTS Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MTS Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

