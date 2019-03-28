Msd Partners, L.P. Buys 5,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Msd Partners, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450.00.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $211.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial cut Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

