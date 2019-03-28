Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $823,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

