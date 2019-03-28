Movado Group (MOV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.0-765.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.95 million.Movado Group also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV traded up $6.73 on Thursday, hitting $39.36. 241,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,100. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Movado Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Movado Group’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/movado-group-mov-updates-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.