Motus GI (MOTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of MOTS opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
