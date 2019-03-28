Morpheus Labs Trading Up 79.3% Over Last 7 Days (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 79.3% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $242,394.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00412795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.01591877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00228976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001245 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 799,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,577,285 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

