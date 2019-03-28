Morningstar (MORN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morningstar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $2,430,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $2,354,186.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,278,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,025,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,053 shares of company stock valued at $44,887,518. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 153.0% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

