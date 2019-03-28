Morgan Stanley Increases Anglo American (AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,280

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,280 ($29.79) in a research report released on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($28.22) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,973.13 ($25.78).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,004.50 ($26.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total value of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

